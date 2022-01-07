Los Angeles (US): Hollywood star Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together. A representative for the couple confirmed the news of Shibata's pregnancy to a magazine on Thursday.

"The parents-to-be are elated!" the spokesperson said.

Cage, 58, and Shibata, 27, got married in Las Vegas in a small ceremony on February 16 last year, a date chosen to honour the birthday of Cage's late father. This is Cage's third child as he is already a father to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

This is the 56-year-old's fifth marriage and comes nearly two years after his marriage to Erika Koike in March 2019. The Con Air star married Erika Koike in Las Vegas but four days later, the duo requested an annulment. Their divorce was granted in June 2019.

Before his split from Erika, Nicolas and Alice Kim were married for 10 years but separated in 2016. They share a 15-year-old son Kal-El Coppola together. Both Alice and Kal were present for Nicolas' nuptials with Riko.

