Los Angeles (US): Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM's upcoming feature film. Written by Venom scribe Scott Rosenberg, Jim Jones will also have DiCaprio on board as producer. According to reports, the Oscar-winner will back the project via his Appian Way company alongside Jennifer Davisson.

Jim Jones was the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, founded in Indianapolis in 1955. He was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives, including 304 children. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch.

DiCaprio has previously produced Alejandro Inarritu's The Revenant, Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator and Shutter Island, under his banner Appian Way Productions.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio will next be seen opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up' for Netflix and in Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' for Apple Originals Films.

