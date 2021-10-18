Washington (US): Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially engaged. Travis reportedly popped the question on Sunday, October 17 at Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.

"forever @travisbarker," Kourtney, posted to Instagram just after Travis, proposed. She included photos of the couple embracing during the magical moment.

Among those celebrating the engagement was Kim Kardashian, who tweeted footage of the couple kissing and added, "KRAVIS FOREVER," along with a ring emoji.

"Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there. Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel," an eyewitness told E! News.

READ | WHAT? Kim Kardashian delayed North's delivery for a manicure

Back in December 2020, Kourtney and Travis, known by fans as Kravis, sparked romance rumours. They later make their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 with a picture of their intertwined hands.

In just the past couple of months, the pair has documented romantic vacations to Palm Springs, Utah, Las Vegas and the Happiest Place on Earth.

As for what Scott Disick thinks of the relationship, the Talentless founder has been supportive of his ex's public romance with Travis. In fact, the pair continues to successfully co-parent their three kids including Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

"I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what," Scott expressed during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion. "So, I do give her a blessing to be happy."

(ANI)