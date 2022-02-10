Washington: Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend and actor Ben Affleck attended the LA premiere of her new movie 'Marry Me', where she glowed on the red carpet in a white lace dress. As per Page Six, the 52-year-old superstar paired the long-sleeved, full-skirted frock with sparkling heels, a crystal-studded clutch and jewels. Affleck, 49, looked dapper in a black coat, navy trousers and dress shoes. He cuddled up to Lopez on the carpet, even planting a kiss on her head at one point. Jennifer also shared some pictures on her gram from the event.

The official social media handle of the movie 'Marry Me' also shared some pictures from the event, along with the one of Jennifer and Ben.

JLo recently said she's "so lucky" to have reunited with her ex-fiance after all these years, telling People Magazine, "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance." Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April 2021, nearly two decades after they dated (and were engaged) in the early 2000s. Lopez and Affleck first met on the sets of comedy movie Gigli in early 2002 and got engaged later that year only to part ways in 2004. Affleck previously dated actor Ana de Armas, his co-star of the upcoming movie Deep Water, for a year.

'Marry Me' sees her pop-star character marrying a random audience member played by Owen Wilson at one of her concerts after being jilted by her rocker fiance, played by Maluma. Have a look at the trailer here!

(ANI)

