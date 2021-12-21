CBS and producers Universal Television have issued a statement about Chris Noth, who has been recently accused of sexual assault by 3 women, has been dropped from the project 'The Equalizer', reported People magazine.

"Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," the makers said in the statement.

Noth, who shares two children with wife Tara Wilson, has denied the allegations by the three women who have recently come out with accusations against the actor who played 'Mr. Big' in 'Sex and the City'. One of the three women also quoted him as saying monogamy was a "sham" even when married.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false", Noth said. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago, no always means no, that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women" he added.

Furthermore, his wife- Tara Wilson is 'very upset' after what has happened. Page Six quoted a source close to the 'Sex and the City' actor's family telling that Noth may spend Christmas apart from his wife who is "very upset" by the recent string of sexual assault allegations against him.

"He may be non-monogamous, we have established that his wife didn't know. If anything, he is guilty of that. She is in LA and is very upset... she's not doing well. They planned to spend Christmas together but that is now unknown," an insider told the outlet.

Noth and Wilson met in 2001 and married in a small ceremony in Maui, Hawaii in 2012.

The source said there should not be a rush to judgment, even though Noth has already been dropped by his theatrical agency.

"There are two sides to every story and people need to know this before the judge. The Chris I've met is not the Chris that's being described by these women. All his friends are sticking by him. He is a flirt, but not a sleaze. He's no Weinstein. I believe him and I believe it didn't go down the way it's allegedly portrayed," Noth's friend the outlet.

The source also said that Noth was "completely baffled and blindsided" by the allegations and he "only knew the story was coming out a few days ago," the source said.

"He is completely baffled and blindsided. He's absolutely appalled by these allegations, and very confused as to why they are surfacing now, so close to the reboot," the insider told the outlet.

