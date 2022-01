Los Angeles(US): When We Rise actor Ivory Aquino has been roped in to essay the role of Alysia Yeoh in upcoming DC Comic movie Batgirl. Both Aquino and Yeoh are transgender, marking the first time a live-action feature film adaptation of a DC Comics title will feature an openly trans character.

Yeoh's appearance will mark the first time a live-action film adaptation of a DC Comics title will feature an openly trans character. The character, which first appeared in a 2011 issue of Batgirl written by Gail Simone and penciled by Ardian Sya, is the best friend of the titular superhero aka Barbara Gordon.

News of Aquino's casting first leaked online in mid-January after Grace posted a photo seemingly from the set of the film to her Instagram story, tagging Aquino and captioning the shot (of two women crossing the street) with 'Barbara and Alysia.'

READ | 'Batwoman' casts Wallis Day as Kate Kane

The film, set at HBO Max, also features actors Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the movie.

Aquino, a transgender in real life, is best known for her performance in the Netflix series When They See Us and Tales of the City as well as ABC's When We Rise.

(With agency inputs)