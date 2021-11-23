New York (US): The Indian challenge at the 49th International Emmy Awards, which concluded at Casa Cipriani in New York City on late Monday night (US Eastern Time), ended with Nawazuddin Siddiqui losing out to Scottish actor David Tennant in the Best Performance by an Actor category.

Ram Madhvani's Aarya was edged out by the Israeli spy thriller series Tehran, which got The International Emmy for Drama Series. And Vir Das's comic take on Indian history, Vir Das: For India, made way for yet another Netflix acquisition, Call My Agent: Season 4, which walked away with The International Emmy for Comedy.

Tennant, who became famous as The Doctor in the British TV series Doctor Who, was honoured for his work in the three-part crime drama miniseries Des, which centres around the Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who was arrested in 1983, after the discovery of human remains which had blocked a drain near his London home.

Moshe Zander's Tehran tracks the story of a Mossad agent on her first mission in the Iranian capital, which also happens to be her place of birth.

The International Emmy Awards honour the best in television programming outside of the US. This year, the awards were presented in 11 categories and the nominees were from 24 countries.

The ceremony started with the event host Nigerian-American actress-comedian Yvonne Orji taking the stage dressed in a mustard gown. She kickstarted the show with a few crisp punchlines revolving around the pandemic era and the cultural differences highlighting the overarching theme of the International Emmy Awards.

Orji went on to mention the hugely popular South Korean series Squid Game and also gave a shout out to Egypt for getting the first-ever nomination in the International Emmy Awards.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS AT 49TH INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS

Best Performance By An Actress - Hayley Squires for Adult Material (UK)

Best Performance By An Actor - David Tennant for Des (UK)

Comedy - Call My Agent Season 4 (France)

Documentary - Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice (Thailand)

Drama Series - Tehran (Israel)

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program - 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards (USA)

Non-Scripted Entertainment - The Masked Singer (UK)

Short-Form Series - INSiDE (New Zealand)

The Masked Singer (UK)

Telenovela - The Song Of Glory (China)

TV Movie / Mini-Series - Atlantic Crossing (Norway)

Arts Programming - Kubrick By Kubrick (France)

(With agency inputs)