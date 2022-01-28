Hyderabad (Telangana): Filmmaker Aditya Chopra is keen on expanding the spy universe with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan and Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. The crossover of Khans will build the base for Yash Raj Films' spy universe which was also aiming to include Hrithik Roshan, who, however, has declined the offer.

Earlier reports did rounds that in YRF's spy universe, Salman Khan is set to make a cameo in Pathan and Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in Tiger 3. While both Khans will reportedly join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 who in return will feature as Kabir in Pathan and Tiger 3.

The latest reports however suggest that Hrithik is not willing to join YRF's spy universe. Contrary to strong buzz, Hrithik will not appear as Kabir from War in Pathan and it's just Salman Khan, who has a cameo in Pathan as Tiger.

According to a webloid report, Aditya Chopra had offered Hrithik to be a part of the spy universe but the actor hasn't reverted as yet. While he was offered Pathan and Tiger 3 both, Hrithik has not given a nod to either. Hence YRF's spy universe will be spearheaded by Salman Khan as Tiger with Shah Rukh Khan joining in as Pathan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will next be seen in Vikram Vedha. The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone.