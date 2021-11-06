Los Angeles (US): Sending fans 'love' and 'light', singer Nick Jonas shared a sneak peek into the Diwali celebrations with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra at their LA home. Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick shared a short video in which he could be seen posing with Priyanka by the pool. The couple's new LA home was decked up with lights and fireworks were also seen in the background.

The couple was seen coordinating outfits well with each other. The former Miss Universe opted for a white sequenced lehenga choli while Nick was seen clad in a red kurta teamed with a black Nehru jacket.

Sharing a string of pictures and a video, Priyanka wrote, "Our first Diwali in our first home together ❤️🪔✨ This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels,"

She further added, "To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full❤️."

Nick also took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

The adorable video garnered more than one million hearts and thousands of heartfelt comments on the photo-sharing platform.

One fan wrote, "Happy Diwali king lots of love and happiness to both of you best wishes from India." Another wrote, "omgggg priyanka is literally a princess."

Earlier, Priyanka also shared a string of images on her Instagram handle, in which she along with her husband Nick could be seen performing Lakshmi pooja. A day before Diwali, Priyanka also attended a celebration hosted by actor Mindy Kaling. Lilly Singh was also a part of this pre-Diwali bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is working on the Russo Brothers' show Citadel.

