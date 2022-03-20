Hyderabad (Telangana): Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting ready for her upcoming movie Yashoda, in which she will perform some difficult stunts. Yannick Ben, a French stuntman, has been brought in to train and choreograph stunts for the Oh Baby actor. Samantha, who had earlier worked with Yannick Ben for popular web series The Family Man 2, has come together with the stunt coordinator for the second time.

Touted to be a thriller, Yashoda will have Samantha essaying a titular role, for which she will now perform a few stunts. The excited actor posed with her stunt coordinator Yannick, as she begins for the high-octane sequences. Yashoda is directed by debutant director duo Hari – Harish under Sridevi Movies. Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, Yashoda will have Tamil actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in an important role as well.

Samantha's stunts in 'Yashoda' to raise the bar higher

READ | Samantha moves out of her house, living on sets of Yashoda

Meanwhile, a massive Rs 3 crore set has been erected for Yashoda. The lavish set reprising a seven-star hotel is one of the most important sets for the movie. According to reports, Samantha was astonished to see the five star-hotel lookalike sets, which is erected for Yashoda. Looking at the scale of sets, the actor said that she would like to stay on the set itself and continue shooting for the movie for a couple of days.

The makers of Yashoda are aiming to release the film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi & Kannada simultaneously.