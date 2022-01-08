Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Yash, best known for his role in KGF, has turned a year older on Saturday. On the special occasion, Yash took to Instagram and shared a picture of him cutting his birthday cake with his children and wife.

In the image, he can be seen holding his son and daughter while standing in front of his birthday cakes. Alongside the picture, Yash penned a note in which he shared that he never gets excited about his birthday.

"Birthdays have never excited me... it's the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going. Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans and well-wishers for your love and blessings. Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care," he wrote.

READ | On Yash's birthday, KGF 2 makers drop new poster saying 'Caution: Danger Ahead'

Meanwhile, Hombale Films which is the banner behind KGF 2 had put up a new poster of 'Rocky bhai' to wish Yash on his birthday. KGF 2 trailer released last year on his birthday had garnered millions of views and became a rage across the country.

KGF 2 which is a Kannada film is also going to release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. While the film is made in Kannada, Yash, who plays the role of Rocky Bhai in the film, will be dubbing in Hindi for himself. For a pan-Indian impact, his antagonist Adheera is played by Sanjay Dutt, and the film also has Raveena Tandon in a vital role.