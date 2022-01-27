Taking to his Instagram handle, Shehbaz Badesha, Shehnaaz Gill's brother, posted a video featuring lots of fun moments from the time he spent inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house with his sister. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday my sister. without u I can proudly say that I am nothing. Love u bless u always rabb kre meri v umar tainu lage @shehnaazgill."

He shared another video, throwing it back to some more memories from the Bigg Boss house, the caption of which read "Happy bdy 🥰my cute sister".

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments. "U r amazing brother!! Love this brother-sister bond!! #hbdshehnaazgill," a social media user wrote.

"@badeshashehbaz sabh #sidnaaz ke tarf se sana ko wish karna," another added.

Shehbaz Badesha seemed to be pretty close to his sister's rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Shukla. After his demise, Shehbaz also got a tattoo, a portrait of Siddharth, on his left arm.

Shehbaz Badesha got a tattoo of Siddharth Shukla on his arm

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Her recent song collaboration -- 'Boring Day', with music producer Yashraj Mukhate was widely appreciated by fans. Shehnaaz will also be paying a tribute to her late close friend Sidharth Shukla in the upcoming finale of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

