Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli rang in the new year with their 11-month-old daughter Vamika in South Africa, where the India Test skipper is gearing up to lock horns against the Proteas in the second Test, starting Monday.

Sharing a sneak peek into the New Year celebrations with her family and friends, Anushka wrote, "The year that got us the greatest happiness I've known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!"

She also added a 'family of three' emoticon in the caption. For the unversed, Virat and Anushka had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. The India skipper had revealed the news on his Twitter handle while sharing that both baby and mother are healthy.

Coming back to the celebrations, one cannot miss out to notice the couple acing their sartorial looks. Sharing a glimpse of her last evening of 2021, Anushka also shared a video wherein Vamika is heard calling her "Mama."

Virat looked dapper in a white casual t-shirt, while Anushka looked stunning in a striped black and white dress.

The PK actor also shared several videos from the party that sees the hotel staff shaking a leg while the celebrities cut the giant three-tier New Year cake.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul.

She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.