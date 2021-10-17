Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who is in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, has said that she doesn't allow her partner to gift her diamonds. The actor has also revealed the reason behind why she never encourages his close ones to gift her the shiny rocks.

Sushmita recently attended the launch of a stunning new collection of an exquisite diamond boutique in Mumbai. During the launch, the actor was asked if she is fond of diamonds. To which she replied, "I am very fond of diamonds. I love the sparkle of a diamond, it's so full of hope. I'm not a very seasonal person. I like jewellery that is timeless! For me buying a diamond symbolises hope and empowerment."

While talking to an entertainment channel, Sushmita also answered the queries regarding her favourite piece of jewellery gifted by Rohman. When asked if she holds any piece of jewellery gifted by her boyfriend close to her heart, Sushmita said: "I do not allow friends to gift me diamonds. That does not happen. I buy them, I like gifting them."

Talking about women buying diamonds for themselves, Sushmita said, "This I hold to this day. Size matters so that you can let the man know and see that either you match the size of my diamond or the size of my heart. Heart is going to be tough so work on the diamond please and make it bigger than this. It's important to set benchmarks for yourself."

On the work front, Sushmita is awaiting the release of Aarya 2. The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder. The second season of the crime thriller series will continue to tell the story of Aarya and how she deals with newer challenges while fighting her own battles for the family.