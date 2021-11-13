Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff took to social media to appreciate a video of Ali Chicken Centre's owner shared by the Jaipur-based food blogger Shailesh, who is a content creator on a video-sharing networking app.

This street vendor is seen dipping his fingers into extremely hot oil to fry chicken, showing neither pain, nor any apprehension. Ever since the video was uploaded on Twitter, it has garnered more than 3.8 million views. Calling the vendor 'IronMan', Tiger tweeted: "Moj kardi India ke IronMan!!! Seriously, who is this guy??"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has started filming for the UK shoot schedule for his upcoming film Ganapath. The actor left the audience stunned with his jaw-dropping action video from his under-production film as he commenced shoot in UK last week.

READ | Tiger Shroff floors Disha Patani with his 'soothing voice'

The film has been blocked as a Christmas release and will hit the screens on December 23, 2022. The makers have roped in Kriti Sanon to play the lead opposite Tiger in the film. Kriti will be doing some high-octane action sequences in the film alongside Tiger.

Ganapath is a mega-budget dystopian thriller directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani.