Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has been vocal about being proud of her mother Amrita Singh and father Saif Ali Khan for what they have achieved in life. The actor, however, did not have similar views as a child. Sara has revealed that while growing up she thought that her mother runs a 'porn site' while her father is a foul-mouthed guy.

Sara has graced the cover page of a women's fashion magazine for their latest issue. In the cover story, Ms. Pataudi has made some startling revelations about film-based memories when she was a child. It seems, as a child, Sara apparently got it completely wrong about what her parents do for a living.

Talking to the magazine, the 26-year-old actor said, "All I remember is watching Omkara (2006) and Kalyug (2005) and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people (laughs)! I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site...it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for ‘best actor in a negative role’ in the same year, I was, like, 'What is this!?'."

For unversed, Sara is Amrita and Saif's firstborn who parted ways in 2004 after 13 years of marriage. While Sara is going strong in her career, Saif and Amrita's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also gearing up to venture into Bollywood. To equip himself with the filmmaking process, the aspiring actor is assisting Karan Johar on his upcoming directorial before he lands up in front of the camera.