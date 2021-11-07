Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika Arora's joint appearance at Anil Kapoor's Diwali party hogged the headlines. Pictures and videos of Malaika and Arjun coming together at Anil's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu area went viral in no time. Days after, Arjun has shared a picture of them together which is a moment that they steal amid paparazzi frenzy.

On Sunday, Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share an endearing picture of him and Malaika which was sent to him by one of the photogs who went berserk spotting them together. In the picture, Arjun is seen saying something to Malaika whose back is towards the camera.

Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, "When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy...@malaikaaroraofficial." Going by the caption, the 2 States actor must have said something which apparently cracked a smile on Malaika's face. Since she was not facing the camera only Arjun could see her smile.

Arjun also thanked the lensman named Avinash Kamble for sharing the picture with him. "Thank you @ak_paps for this picture," wrote Arjun concluding the post.

On the work front, Arjun's upcoming work is a great mix of masala commercials and genre-bending entertainers. The actor will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and the recently announced The Lady Killer.