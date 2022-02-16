Hyderabad (Telangana): Veteran composer-singer Bappi Lahiri had once shared a happy last memory of Kishore Kumar. He recalled how the legendary playback singer-actor made everyone laugh while recording their last song together. Kishore Kumar sang Guru Guru, the last song of his life for Bappi Lahiri in Mehboob Studio for the film Waqt Ki Awaz, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi. As the song had a naughty vibe to it Kishore too went with the flow of the song and made everyone in the studio laugh till the tears rolled down their cheeks.

Bappi Lahiri with Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar

"That day, mama (as Lahiri used to address Kishore Kumar) made everyone laugh so much that we were tired of laughing. Then while leaving he said to me ‘Bappi aaj maine hasaya, main jab nahi rahunga toh yaad karoge Kishore mama ko'. I left Mehboob studio at 6 o'clock and at 2 o'clock I got the news at home that he is no more. I have tears in my eyes for mama. I was very close to him. Amit Kumar and Sumit Kumar are his children but I was very close to him, more than anyone else," added an emotional Bappi Lahiri while remembering Kishore Kumar.

He had also opened up about how the song Yaad aa raha hai from Disco Dance came into being. "This song is actually a blessing that was given to me by Kishore Kumar ji. The song Yaad aa raha hai, was actually going to be sung by Kishore Kumar ji. His flight was late so he had come to HMV studio and I had already dubbed and kept the song ready. He heard it and said, ‘Bappi, you've sung it whole-heartedly, I can't sing it better than this'. I told Mama that, 'Mama, I've created this song for you'. He said, ‘Give me any other song, I'll sign it. This song, you only sing. Your voice suits this song'," he had said.

The veteran composer-singer passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai on February 15. He had been battling OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) since 2021.