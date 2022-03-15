Hyderabad (Telangana): Allu Arjun was spotted at Bollywood's famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office on Monday. After pictures from Bhansali's office hit the Internet, speculation regarding the duo's possible collaboration is gathering momentum.

Allu Arjun, who has been basking in the glorious success of his maiden pan-India movie Pushpa: The Rise, had flown down to Mumbai earlier. After the Arya actor was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, the meeting has turned many heads, as a possible collaboration is anticipated.

If Sanjay Leela Bhansali will direct Allu Arjun for his next, the latter would have a big advantage, as he is already enjoying his growing stardom in the Hindi belt. Well, it is up to the duo, to make an official announcement regarding the same, if there is a movie on the cards.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun will also start working out for a slight transformation, as he needs to prep for the upcoming shooting schedule for Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule.