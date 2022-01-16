Hyderabad (Telangana): Amid breakup rumours, Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted together on Sunday as they stepped out for a lunch date in Mumbai looking uber stylish.

Malaika and Arjun's breakup rumours did rounds earlier this week. Of late, the duo was not seen together since Arjun was under home isolation after testing COVID-19 positive. While the Ishaqzaade actor was battling COVID, his breakup rumours spread like wildfire. He, however, soon squashed the rumours on social media.

Putting the split rumours to rest once and for all, the couple apparently stepped out to spend some quality time together. Malaika and Arjun were spotted outside a restaurant today afternoon. For the lunch date, Malaika opted for a white bodycon dress with frill while Arjun was seen wearing a light blue coloured hoodie and denim.

On January 12, Arjun shattered breakup rumours by sharing a rocking picture with his ladylove on social media.

READ | Malaika Arora escapes a fall as she arrives with Arjun Kapoor at party - watch video

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, Arjun posted a monochrome picture with Malaika and captioned it as, "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all."

Taking to their respective Instagram Stories, the couple had also posted a quote that essentially held the wisdom that age is just a number. The quote read, "No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your 40's. Normalise discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30's. Normalise finding yourself and your purpose in your 50's. Life doesn't end at 25. Let's stop acting like it does."

Arjun, 36, and Malaika, 48, have often been trolled as a couple by netizens for their age gap. Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.