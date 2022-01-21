Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty, who are in a committed relationship, will reportedly enter wedlock this year with their respective partners.

According to reports, the brother-sister duo will get married in 2022. While Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul's relationship has the approval of both the families, the couple is most likely to tie the knot this year. Meanwhile, Ahan, who is also going strong with long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff, might take the plunge in 2022.

For unversed, Athiya and KL Rahul made their relationship official with a loved-up social media post last November. One month later, the lovebirds made their first red carpet appearance during the screening of Ahan's debut film Tadap.

Ahan has been vocal about his relationship status right from the word go. During Tadap promotions, he heaped praise on Tania for being supportive through his journey and said that she is one of the strongest pillars in his life.

Talking about Tania, the actor had said, "I keep saying that she's one of my pillars of strength. I say that about my mom, my sister and Tania, those three are very important women in my life. I'm very grateful to have the three of them. I don't think I would be where I am today if it wasn't for the three of them."

On the work front, Ahan will next be seen in a film with Akshay Kumar. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who also bankrolled Ahan's launchpad Tadap. Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.