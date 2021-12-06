Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has treated her fans to a carefree picture of herself from her beach vacation. The actor has not disclosed where was she unwinding but the pristine bluewater suggests that she could have visited Bollywood celebrities' favourite holiday destination - Maldives.

Wiping off Monday blues, Rakul shared a picture from her beach holiday on Instagram. The actor looks stunning as she flaunts her toned body in a navy blue coloured bikini. Sharing the picture, Rakul wrote, "The tan fades but memories last forever 👙🏝☀️ #waterbaby #throwback."

Meanwhile, Rakul is making headlines for her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. In November, the couple confirmed their relationship on social media with a loved-up picture.

On the work front, Rakul has an interesting lineup of upcoming films. The actor will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God which is all set to release next year. She also has Runway 34 coming up with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan. The film will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022.

Singh will be soon seen essaying a never-seen-before character in Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming production titled Chhatriwali. The film's first look was recently released on social media as it went on the floors in Lucknow. Chhatriwali is a social family entertainer and tells the story of a female unemployed chemistry graduate in the small town of Karnal, who becomes a condom tester out of desperation for a job.