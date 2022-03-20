Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out for dinner on Saturday night along with their family. Pictures of Vicky and Katrina, fondly called by fans as VicKat, have gone viral on social media, from their family dinner with Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky's parents Sham and Veena Kaushal along with his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal.

For the dinner, Katrina chose to wear a denim shirt with a denim skirt which she paired with strappy heels. Katrina flaunted her glowy skin in the minimal makeup look. For a family dinner date, Vicky wore smart casuals while Suzanne looked simple and elegant in a black-and-white outfit.

Watch: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif step out family dinner

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The actors recently floored fans with their joint appearance at the star-studded birthday bash of Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta. The couple's pictures from the star-studded affair have left their fans in awe of them.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Vicky will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Katrina has Tiger 3 in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan. She has resumed shooting for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi.