Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela turned 28 today. The actor celebrated her birthday with her near and dear ones. She took to social media to share few glimpses of her birthday celebration and also thanked her fans for warm wishes and love.

The former Miss Diva Universe, Urvashi made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Singh Saab The Great. Following which she acted in quite a few Bollywood like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti. She was last seen in the ZEE5 original film Virgin Bhanupriya.

The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media. With 45.7 million followers on Instagram, Urvashi is an ardent social media user and keeps treating her fans with her glamorous life. On her birthday, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a few videos and pictures from her birthday bash. She also expressed gratitude for the love she received from her fans and dear ones on her birthday.

"God has been really good to me therefore may God bless you all and thank you. I am looking forward to seeing what this next year brings!" she wrote alongside a video from her birthday celebration.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will next be seen in Dil Hai Gray. It's a Hindi remake of Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. Urvashi will be seen alongside Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi.