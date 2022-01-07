Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is indisputably one of the best dancers in Hindi cinema. Though the actor has earned himself a tag of action star, his dancing prowess is equally impressive. In the latest reel, Tiger is seen grooving to K-pop band BTS' chartbuster Butter.

Tiger has recently commenced shooting the last schedule for his upcoming film Heropanti 2. Though he is neck-deep busy wrapping up Heropanti 2, the actor took out time to jam with his 'guru' choreographer Paressh Shirodkar.

On Friday, Tiger took to his Instagram handle and treated her fans with a dance reel. In the video, Tiger and Paressh are seen flaunting their 'Smooth like butter' dance moves. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Jamming with my guru @paresshss on one of my fav jams! #butter."

Meanwhile, Tiger has a big list of films coming up. Tiger recently completed the UK schedule of his upcoming film Ganapath. The film is a dystopian thriller directed by Vikas Bahl (Queen, 2014), which also stars Kriti Sanon and boasts of high-octane action sequences choreographed by international stunt directors.

Tiger will soon start working on the action drama Baaghi 4. The film will be directed by choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who earlier helmed Baaghi and Baaghi 3.