Hyderabad: After Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra threatened to sue actor Sherlyn Chopra with a defamation suit and 'criminal proceedings before competent courts', the latter spoke to the media and made some shocking statements against the couple. Chopra lodged a complaint with Mumbai police against Kundra and Shetty on October 14.

The actor accused Raj of sexual assault and exploitation. In her complaint, Chopra has claimed that Shilpa lured her into signing a contract with Kundra. Sherlyn also said that Kundra threatened to spoil her career with his underworld connection and shot three videos with her for which she is yet to be paid.

While speaking to the media, Sherlyn said that she had approached the Juhu police station on April 14, 2021, to file a sexual assault case against Kundra. The actor claimed that Raj Kundra forcibly entered her house and threatened her to withdraw the case on April 19.

Sherlyn Chopra makes shocking statements against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. on September 20, Kundra was granted bail at a surety of Rs 50,000 after spending 60 days in jail.