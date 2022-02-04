Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has heaped praise on actor Rakhi Sawant as they hung out together during Shamita Shetty's birthday party in Mumbai on Wednesday. In a video shared by Rakhi on her social media handle, Raj is seen calling her 'only real person' in the Hindi film industry.

Rakhi was among the few Bigg Boss 15 contestants who attended Shamita Shetty's birthday bash. Rakhi and Shamita bonded well during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 house. When Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj were being brutally trolled after the latter's name cropped up in a pornography case, Rakhi was among the few celebrities who extended her support to the couple. Hence Raj's kind words for Rakhi have come as no surprise.

READ | Raj Kundra returns to Instagram, follows only one account

Rakhi has shared a video from Shamita's birthday party wherein she is seen calling Raj 'mere rockstar bhai'. While Raj said, "This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She stood up for what’s right and thank you so much." Sharing the video, Rakhi wrote, "Raj Kundra bhai u r rockstar you are the best husband best father best human being".

Raj was arrested by police on July 19, 2021 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. After two months in jail, Raj Kundra was granted bail on September 20, 2021.