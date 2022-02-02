Hyderabad (Telangana): On Shamita Shetty's birthday, fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestant and singer Neha Bhasin crashed her date night with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. Whishing Shamita on her birthday, Neha also took to Instagram to share a hilarious video as she interrupted lovebirds #ShaRa during their personal time.

As seen from her adorable Instagram post in which she and Shamita uncontrollably laugh together, the besties from Bigg Boss OTT apparently had fun and an unfiltered reunion. She penned the caption, "Happy birthday @shamitashetty_official Shetty I'd much rather love you Unfiltered as I always have than any other way. I'll catch you when you fall baby and ill always crash your dates with @raqeshbapat because it's best that way baby."

Shamita and Neha bonded well during their sting in Bigg Boss OTT. The two stood by each other through thick and thin during the show. While Shamita got the ticket to Bigg Boss 15, Neha was seen in the season as a wild card contestant. Shamita and Niha's friendship had its fair share of ups and downs but it never affected the bond and respect that they have for each other as individuals.

For the unversed, Shamita was in the top 5 of Bigg Boss 15 and took the fourth spot. She met and fell in love with Raqesh in Bigg Boss OTT.