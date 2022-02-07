Hyderabad (Telangana): Former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night. Malaika and Arbaaz were seen together as they came to drop their son Arhaan Khan at the airport. Malaika and Arbaaz's son Arhaan, who studies abroad, had come home for holidays. As the festive vacation got over, he went back to student life. To send Arhaan off, his parents Malaika, Arbaaz, and a friend accompanied him to the airport.

While Arhaan was chatting with his friend, Malaika also engaged in conversation with Arbaaz. When Arhaan left for his flight, Malaika and Arbaaz too started walking off and shared a hug before they zoomed out in their respective cars. This is not the first time when the estranged couple has come together as they were spotted together at the airport as they received Arhaan last December.

Watch: Malaika Arora hugs Arbaaz Khan as they drop their son at airport

When Arhaan went abroad for higher studies last August, Malaika had posted an emotional note on social media as she bid farewell to her 18-year-old. "As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams ....miss you already," she had written.

After a 19-year-long marriage, Malaika and Arbaaz had called it quits back in 2017. Both have moved on in their life. Arbaaz, 54, is dating model-actor Giorgia Andriani, 32, while Malaika, 46 is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, 36.