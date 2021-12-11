Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and her ex-husband actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Friday night came together to receive their son, Arhaan, at the Mumbai airport.

Both Malaika and Arbaaz greeted their son, who's studying at a college abroad, with a hug. Videos and pictures of their meet have been making the rounds on the internet.

For the unversed, Arhaan had gone abroad for his education in August. Malaika even posted an emotional note on social media while bidding farewell to the 18-year-old.

"As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams ....miss you already," she had written.

Earlier in an interview, Malaika opened up about how she has been maintaining a long-distance relationship with her son.

"It's a new beginning for him. His journey to the new world has started -- living all by himself and managing everything on his own. It's also new for me because I have always had him around me all these years and now suddenly not having him around me makes me feel sad. It's heartbreaking but I am super proud of him. He is all ready to take on the world and new responsibilities. He's now a legit grown-up boy and will be a man soon. I have to be prepared for that transition in life," she had said.

After 19-year-long marriage, Arhaan's parents Malaika and Arbaaz had called it quits back in 2017.