Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Ananya Panday's presence at Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebration has given air to her and Ishaan Khatter's rumoured romance. Ananya-Ishaan aside, Shahid's birthday bash was also marked by his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani and her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

Shahid turned a year older on Friday. Several pictures went viral on social media where shutterbugs clicked the birthday boy with his wife Mira and kids, Misha and Zain, outside his younger brother and actor Ishaan's house for an intimate birthday celebration.

Mira also took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture with the Gehraiyaan actor, confirming that she was present at the get-together. In the picture, Mira could be seen sporting a floral top paired with sunglasses. On the other hand, Ananya was dressed in a white-green floral strappy dress.

Ananya Panday with Mira Rajput at Shahid Kapoor bitrhday bash

Later in the night, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted arriving at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash together. Sidharth and Kiara were seen arriving together for Shahid’s birthday bash at his residence. The rumoured couple also posed for pictures post the birthday bash.

Meanwhile, Ananya and Ishaan have been reportedly dating for more than a year now. While the duo has not made it official yet, they have been spotted many times together at various star-studded parties and even airports while returning from vacations. The two co-starred in the 2020 movie Khaali Peeli.