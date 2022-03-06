Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor visited the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati as she turns a year older today. The actor visited Tirupati on Sunday morning along with family and her close friend Tanisha Santoshi.

In the video, the Dhadak actor can be seen seeking blessings at the temple. Janhvi was accompanied by her mother Sridevi's cousin and former actor Maheshwari. On her trip to Tirupati, Janhvi had her best friend Tanisha by her side who is filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter.

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati on 25th birthday

Janhvi also took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the day, accompanied by her friends and family. Janhvi captioned the post with Lord Venkateswara Mantra. In the happy pictures, late actor Sridevi's daughter can be seen dressed in a lime green silk saree with a pink blouse. Manish Malhotra and Shanaya Kapoor poured heart emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, family members including Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have shared heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl on social media.