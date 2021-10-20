Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The actor, who is always warm and polite with paparazzi, however, lost her cool when the paps asked Boney to remove the mask for pictures.

Janhvi's conduct at the Mumbai airport is seemingly that of a concerned daughter. When the photogs requested pictures the father-daughter duo obliged. But when paps asked to remove the mask, she refused. When her father started removing his mask. Janhvi asked her dad not to do so. When the photographers said, "Kuch nahi hoga (Nothing will happen)," the actor rebuked them and said, "Hoga, aise galat advice mat dijiye (It is not safe, please don't give wrong advice)."

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor rebukes paps for asking Boney Kapoor to remove mask

It seems that Boney had gone to the airport to receive Janhvi who was coming back from Mussoorie. The actor on Tuesday shared a series of pictures on social media from her Mussoorie getaway with friends.

Janhvi recently made headlines when she debuted her latest tattoo on social media which is part of a handwritten note of her late mother and superstar Sridevi.

On the work front, she is awaiting the release of Good Luck Jerry. Since the shooting of Dostana 2 is on hold, the actor will reportedly move ahead with the Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller Helen. The film will mark her maiden collaboration with father Boney Kapoor.