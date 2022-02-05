Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is making headlines for his alleged romance with actor-musician Saba Azad. The duo raised many eyebrows with their first public appearance together later last month. Exactly a week later Hrithik stepped out with his rumoured girlfriend for a dinner date.

On Friday night, Hrithik and Saba were seen stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai's Khar area which is known for serving everything organic, healthy, and farm-to-table. The videos and pictures of Hrithik and Saba's dinner date were bound to go viral.

Soon after Hrithik-Saba's dinner date video landed on social media, fans are gushing about how he held the hand of his alleged ladylove. Commenting on the video, a fan wrote, "The way he holds her hand ❤," while another wrote, "The way he gives her his hand😍." Fans are also happy as Hrithik seems to have found love. "Good for him. He’s almost 50 years old and all he did is casual relationships .now that his ex-wife doing her things publicly he also needs to do something," expressed a fan.

Hrithik was reportedly single after his alleged romance with Kangana Ranaut went sour. The Dhoom 2 star married his childhood sweetheart Sussanne Khan in 2000. The couple parted ways amicably after 14 years of marriage and having two sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

Meanwhile, Saba was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah's son Imaad Shah. The duo reportedly moved in together in 2013 and the romance fizzled out in 2020. On the work front, Saba's latest outing Rocket Boys premiered on February 4 and she seems to have celebrated the release with Hrithik over a dinner date.