Hyderabad (Telangana): The trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role was released on Friday. The early reactions on social media are positive where netizens are lauding Alia's performance. Ms. Bhatt's actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor too is seemingly impressed by her act if a viral video of him reacting to Gangubai Kathiawadi's trailer query is anything to go by.

On Friday, Ranbir stepped out for a meeting in Mumbai. The actor was spotted at the T-Series office when paps spotted him and quizzed him about the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer. In a video shared by paparazzi on social media, Ranbir is seen making paps' day as he nails Alia's signature back namaste from the film.

A Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film's trailer boasts of Bhansali's signature production design and his eye for aesthetics, and it features a prominent blue and grey tone that binds the narrative flow.

Alia aside, the film will have Ajay Devgn, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi in cameos. Vijay Raaz, who is known for his impactful performances, will be seen playing the keeper of the brothel. The star cast also includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, Jim Sarbh and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles.