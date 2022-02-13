Mumbai (Maharashtra): On Sunday morning, actor Ajay Devgn has left his fans super excited and curious by hinting at Singham 3 in his latest Instagram post. Taking to the social media application, he dropped a video, in which he can be seen playing a game of 'Would you rather...' between the shots. Ajay answered a series of questions.

One of the questions in the series was, 'Would you rather remake a film or do a sequel?' Interestingly, Ajay answered 'do a sequel' gesturing a third part with Singham music playing in the background. As soon as Ajay shared the video, fans chimed into the comment section to express their excitement about the new instalment of the hit franchise.

"Oh My God! Did you just reveal that Singham 3 is in making? " a netizen commented. "What What... Are you coming back with Singham?" another one wrote. Elated with the revelation, another admirer of Singham franchise wrote, "Ohh yehh trending alert guys #singham3 is coming aj sir 🙏."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham was a remake of the Tamil film Singam, featuring Suriya. The 2011 release performed well at the box office, and the makers expanded the cop universe with Singham Returns in 2014.