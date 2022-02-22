Hyderabad (Telangana): A video of Pawan Kalyan narrowly escaping slipping off his car as a fan tried to hug him during a public appearance in Narasapuram, has gone viral. The actor-politician was back on his feet soon after falling down. All of this happened on Sunday, as Pawan Kalyan stood on the rooftop of his car to greet the people who had surrounded his convoy. A person from the crowd rushed to embrace him, causing him to fall. It could have been a serious accident, but the actor was unhurt.

Pawan Kalyan was in Narasapuram on behalf of his Janasena Party on Sunday. The town in West Godavari district has a large number of fisherfolk dependent on cultivating an estuarine fish species known as Pulasa. They've been impacted by a recent Andhra Pradesh government order (GO) that Pawan Kalyan and his party have been agitating against.

With the video going viral, Pawan Kalyan's fans and followers have been sharing their concern about the actor's security. The overarching sentiment was that it was deeply disturbing to see him getting hurt. "If anything bad happens, who will be responsible? Fans need to be reasonable," Pawan Kalyan's supporters said to each other on social media.