Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently tied the knot with Karina Kaif, is currently shooting in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan. After pictures of the two from the sets, now a video of Vicky and Sara from the shoot has surfaced online.

After leaked bike ride pictures that caused temporary trouble for Vicky, now video of him and Sara walking on the streets of Indore has gone viral on social media. In the video, Vicky and Sara are seen in the look of their characters as they walk on the road escorted by the team.

Earlier, when pictures of Vicky and Sara's bike ride from the shoot got leaked it invited trouble for the Raazi actor. A resident had lodged a police complaint against the alleged use of the number plate of a motorcycle illegally in a movie sequence by Vicky saying that it is of his vehicle.

However, the police had stated that a misunderstanding was created due to a bolt fixed on the number plate used by Kaushal in the movie sequence, further clarifying that the two-wheeler does not belong to the complainant but the movie's production house.

While makers of Vicky and Sara's upcoming rom-com are keeping details under the wraps, the leaked picture and videos are adding to the chatter around the film which will be directed by Laxman Utekar. The untitled film is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films.