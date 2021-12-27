Hyderabad (Telangana): Newlywed Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly the man of the moment given the buzz around his personal and professional life. After months of the media frenzy around his wedding with Katrina Kaif, Vicky is again making headlines. This time, for a leaked picture with Sara Ali Khan.

Before gearing up for Rajasthan wedding with Katrina, Vicky had kickstarted shooting for his upcoming film with Sara. The untitled film is said to be a romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films.

While the team is keeping Vicky-Sara's film under wraps, a picture of the two actors from the film's Madhya Pradesh schedule has surfaced online. In the viral image, Vicky is seen riding a bike while Sara is seen sitting behind donning a sari.

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's bike ride takes the internet by storm

READ | Sara Ali Khan's Knock Knock shenanigans with Vicky Kaushal - watch hilarious video

Interestingly, before Utekar's rom-com, Sara was rumoured to star opposite Vicky in Aditya Dhar's ambitious film The Immortal Ashwatthama which got shelved. The audience, however, will not be deprived of watching the fresh pair of Vicky and Sara as they are coming together for this film set in Northern India.

Meanwhile, Sara is garnering positive reviews for her latest outing Atrangi Re. For Vicky, the love and admiration of the audience continue to pour in for Sardar Udham even after the film dropped on Amazon Prime more than a month ago.