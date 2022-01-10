Hyderabad (Telangana): Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's dating rumours are all set to resurface as videos of their Goa vacation are going viral on social media. Vijay and Rashmika apparently rang in New Year together in Goa with family and a few close friends.

Rashmika and Vijay, who have worked together in films like Geetha Goindam and Dear Comrade are reportedly dating each other. The couple, however, has never admitted to being in a relationship but their hush-hush romance keeps making headlines time and again.

A video of Rashmika hooting for Vijay as she watches the first glimpse of Liger with his friends and family has made its way to social media. In the viral video, Vijay's mother is also seen cheering looking at Vijay in the power-packed Liger teaser. In another viral clip, Rashmika and Vijay are seen enjoying a meal with their friends in Goa.

In an earlier interview, Rashmika was asked how she and Vijay managed to nurture the friendship that they have since the friendships in showbiz are all about 'what serves me?'. To which Rashmika said, "I think we sort of got together in early time in our career. Because once an actor grows and seen so much... we sort of keep barriers to ourselves because who wants the drama?"

Rashmika had also said that the Arjun Reddy star is her support system in the industry. "I think if I have a go-to person in the industry, it's him (Vijay)." Rashmika also admitted that she gets advice from him but takes only whatever suits her.

With Liger, Vijay is all set for his maiden multilingual film while Rashmika too is gearing up for her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu.