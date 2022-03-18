Dubai (UAE): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly met former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in Dubai. A picture has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Musharraf is seen sitting in a wheelchair while Sanjay is pointing towards something. It's not yet known how and when the two exactly met.

Several reports stated that Sanjay and Musharraf met accidentally. Musharraf, the former military ruler, has been facing several legal cases. He left for the UAE in 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since. He was the army chief of Pakistan during the 1999 Kargil War with India.

Picture of Sanjay Dutt meeting Pervez Musharraf in Dubai storms internet

READ | Sanjay Dutt pampers Maanayata on 14th wedding anniversary, fans say 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'

Meanwhile, Dutt recently wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming film Ghudchadi which also stars Raveena Tandon in pivotal role. Helmed by Binoy Gandhi, the film is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama. Ghudhchadi is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a co-production between T-Series and Keep Dreaming pictures. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi. Apart from Ghudhchadi, Sanjay and Raveena will also be seen together in K.G.F: Chapter 2.