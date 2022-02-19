Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are now married. On Friday, the two exchanged vows in Himachal Pradesh in a traditional ceremony. Several pictures and videos from Vikrant and Sheetal's marriage have been doing the rounds on the internet.

For the special day, Vikrant chose to wear a white sherwani. On the other hand, Sheetal opted for a red bridal lehanga. Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of web-series Broken But Beautiful, got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, in the last two years, Vikrant has appeared in more than five films and shared frames with actresses like Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sensharma, Shweta Tripathi, Kriti Kharbanda, and most recently Sanya Malhotra.

Even though he started acting with comparatively small roles in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Half Girlfriend, he gradually made his mark in A Death in the Gunj and Lipstick Under My Burkha, before Chhapaak happened in 2020.

The actor has interesting projects lined up for next. While his Love Hostel released on Zee 5 this 25th, he also has Yaar Jigri, Mumbaikar, and Forensic in his kitty.