After working his fingers to the bones, actor Hrithik Roshan has wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for the upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Without taking a gap, the makers have begun the production of the film's second shoot schedule with Saif Ali Khan in Lucknow.

It's been over two years since Hrithik appeared on celluloid. Fans have been waiting to witness his next performance on the silver screen and it seems like their wishes will be soon granted as the actor has wrapped up Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for the film. The team is focused to complete the film to meet the release date hence the shooting schedule with Saif has commenced without taking a long gap between the two schedules.

The news was confirmed by Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Instagram handle.

"'VIKRAM VEDHA': HRITHIK COMPLETES ABU DHABI SHOOT, SAIF BEGINS IN LUCKNOW... #VikramVedha concluded its first schedule spanning 27 days in #AbuDhabi with #HrithikRoshan... Second schedule has begun with #SaifAliKhan in #Lucknow... 30 Sept 2022 release," tweeted Taran.

Hrithik Roshan completes Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for Vikram Vedha

As per earlier reports, Hrithik shot major action sequences for the upcoming film in Abu Dhabi.

Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the runaway Tamil hit of the same name which was released in 2017. While the original action thriller starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, the Hindi version will see Hrithik Roshan squaring off against Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik and Saif have earlier shared screen space in the 2002 film Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Radhika Apte will also play a pivotal role in the movie slated to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.

The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.