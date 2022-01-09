Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan is all set to turn 48 on Monday and the makers of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha will make it ultra special by unveiling his first look from the movie.

"On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's birthday tomorrow, makers of #VikramVedha to reveal his first glimpse as Vedha," shared the makers of the film.

Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of the runaway Tamil hit of the same name which was released in 2017. While the original action thriller starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, the Hindi version will see Hrithik Roshan squaring off against Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik and Saif have earlier shared screen space in the 2002 film Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum.

The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal, tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

Vikram Vedha, which also stars Radhika Apte, is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.