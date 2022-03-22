Hyderabad (Telangana): Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan pulled off an interesting casting coup when he roped in Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif for his upcoming film Merry Christmas. Ahead of the second schedule of the much-awaited film, Vijay has opened up on working with Katrina whom he finds 'very committed' to her craft.

Recently reports of the team Merry Christmas commencing second schedule of the film did rounds of the webloids. Contrary to reports, the team is yet to begin the second schedule of Merry Christmas, Vijay confirmed to a webloid. The Vikram Vedha star said that he is looking forward to shoot to resume as working with Sriram Raghavan is a 'rewarding experience' for him.

Heaping praise on the National Award-winning director, Sethupathi said that Raghavan knows what he wants and how to get it out of his actors. Talking about the story of Merry Christmas, Vijay said its is "unlike anything I’ve done so far." Raghavan is best known for directing the immensely successful Andhadhun featuring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurana and Radhika Apte.

Team Merry Christmas

Vijay and Katrina have already completed first schedule of the film. When asked how was his experience working with Kaif, he said, "It is lovely to work with her. She is professional and very committed to her part." Vijay further added that Sriram has put together a strong team for Merry Christmas and he can't wait to see how the film shapes up finally.

Vijay Sethupathi, who has made a name for himself in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, is already acting in another Hindi film called Mumbaikar, which interestingly is a remake of the Tamil superhit film Maanagaram. He will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut which is a thriller drama series directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.