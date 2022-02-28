Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Vijay Deverakonda's latest makeover has drawn the attention of all, as he goes from a fully-grown hairdo to a short hairstyle all at once. Vijay, who recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie Liger, was spotted at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here for the Prime Volleyball League.

Sporting a new look, Vijay has chopped off his long tresses and seems to have gone for all trimmed hair cut. It is reported that the Arjun Reddy actor will be seen in the role of a military officer in his upcoming movie titled Jana Gana Mana. Folks in Tollywood are also aware that the Pelli Choopulu actor, who will appear as an MMA fighter in Liger is working out to lose some pounds, so as to start his next venture.

Vijay Deverakonda's Jana Gana Mana look storms social media

The film will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh, while the other details about the same project are kept under the wraps. Jana Gana Mana will mark the second collaboration for the Vijay-Puri duo, as their first movie together Liger will release is scheduled to hit theaters on August 25.