Hyderabad (Telangana): Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his pan-India release Liger. The film has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie held its shoot. The team, however, is back on the sets and how. Film's leading man has shared picture with boxing legend Mike Tyson who will be making his Bollywood debut with the film.

On Tuesday, Vijay took to his Instagram handle to share a picture featuring him and Mike as they have started filming for their film in the US. Sharing his excitement about working with Mike, the 33-year-old actor wrote, "This man is love ❤️. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special...#Liger Vs The Legend...When I came face to face with Iron @miketyson."

On the occasion of Diwali 2021, the makers of Liger had unveiled a new poster of the legendary boxing champion. In the poster, Tyson looked ferocious throwing feisty punches. The professional boxer, who hogged headlines when he became the youngest ever heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 at the age of 20, is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also features Ananya Panday in the lead role.