Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Vijay Deverakonda is busy shooting for his highly anticipated pan-India film Liger in the US. The actor, however, takes out moments to treat his fans with pictures from Liger's US schedule. The Liger team is currently in the US to shoot the crucial sequences involving boxing legend Mike Tyson and Vijay.

On Sunday, Vijay shared a picture with team Liger on his Instagram handle to greet his fans. Vijay hopped on Instagram to share a cool picture wherein he is seen posing with Liger's leading lady Ananya Panday, director Puri Jagannadh and co-producer Charmme Kaur. Team Liger is seen standing against a gradient sky as they pose for the picture. Sharing the image on his Instagram handle, Vijay wrote, "Hello from LA 🤗."

As the movie is all set to be wrapped up soon, the expectations are rife. Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut, while Ananya Pandey debuts in Telugu movies. Also, this is the first Indian movie in which Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo.

The much-awaited sports drama is to feature Deverakonda in a never-before-seen avatar, and will also feature numerous foreign fighters in the high-octane sequences. Liger is bankrolled in association with Puri connects and Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions.

Ananya Pandey plays the female lead opposite Vijay, while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger, which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, simultaneously.