Hyderabad (Telangana): Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, who are set to headline a romantic-comedy film directed by Laxman Utekar, were spotted at Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films in Mumbai on Saturday.

Vicky and Sara were snapped while stepping out of Maddock Films' office yesterday night. Sara looked elegant in a white kurta with grey details which she had paired with white leggings and a silver dupatta. Meanwhile, Vicky was seen donning comfy casuals. The Sardar Udham star wore a grey sweatshirt with black track pants, a pair of white sneakers and black cap.

Before Utekar's rom-com, Sara was rumoured to star opposite Vicky in Aditya Dhar's ambitious film The Immortal Ashwatthama which got shelved. The audience, however, will not be deprived of watching fresh pair of Sara and Vicky as they are coming together for Maddock Films' upcoming venture.

As reported earlier, the yet-to-be-titled film marks the third collaboration between the director and filmmaker Dinesh Vijan after Luka Chuppi and Mimi. The upcoming film is based in Madhya Pradesh, maybe Ujjain or Gwalior in particular. Sara and Vicky's first collaboration is a small-town love story, like Laxman's previous films, in which he had a social message woven into the story.

The cast will have a dialect reading session to get the flavour of the town. The film will go on floors this month in a start to finish schedule. The makers are planning to release the untitled film in 2022 in theatres.