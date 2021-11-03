Hyderabad (Telangana): Today is a 'special day' in the Kaushal household. No, the family is not celebrating the humungous success of Vicky Kaushal's latest release Sardar Udham. The reason for celebrations in the Kaushal family on today's date is twice as special.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the National Award-winning actor revealed that the date marks his parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal's wedding anniversary. Celebrations doubled as his mother also celebrates her 60th birthday on the same day.

To mark the occasion, Vicky, who returned from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, took to social media to share an adorable picture with his parents. In the picture, all three are seen flaunting a bright smile on their faces while Diwali lights in the background complement the mood to a T.

Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, "She turned 60. They turned 35. Quite a special day for the Kaushal household!!! #blessedwiththebest ❤️."

Vicky's post is garnering love from fans and celebrities like Tahira Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Gajraj Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and others.

Meanwhile, Vicky has recently shot for an episode of the adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls in the Maldives. On the big screen, he will be next seen in Shashank Khaitan's Mr Lele and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.